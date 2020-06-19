Young child fatally shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a young child has died after being shot in South Bend, authorities said. St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigators said the shooting occurred just before noon Thursday on the city’s near northwest side.

Prosecutors say that before officers arrived on the scene, a family member transported the child to the hospital. The name and age of the child were not immediately released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. There were no immediate arrests.