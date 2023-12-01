INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Downed trees at three state parks around Indiana are being made available for firewood, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced.

With a permit, certain trees can soon be cut for firewood at Turkey Run State Park in Marshall, Shades State Park in Waveland, and Tippecanoe River State Park in Winamac.

At Turkey Run and Shades state parks, those interested will have access to cut trees- and obtain a permit to do so- starting Dec. 8. Trees can be cut down until Feb. 28, DNR said, and a permit has to be obtained for each load of firewood.

Permits are available at Turkey Run’s office, Nature Center, or entrance gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily except on holidays observed by the state. Wood can be cut daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those near Tippecanoe River State Park can obtain a permit and begin cutting trees there starting Dec. 11 and ending March 1. Wood can be cut daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pick up a permit before each individual load at the park’s office Monday through Friday, not including holidays, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

DNR said trees that are eligible have fallen naturally or were dropped off by property staff. Available trees can be found along roads or public spaces in the parks like campsites and picnic areas.

The firewood is for personal use only and can’t be sold, DNR said. One pickup truck load- defined by DNR as an 8-foot standard truck bed without any modifications- costs $10. DNR said the permit proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including the replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public spaces.