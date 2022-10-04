INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings.

The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes.

Tlaolli was 27 in the ranking. The restaurant serves tamales and other traditional Mexican dishes, according to the website. Tlaolli is part of Yelp’s upcoming Taco Trailblazer campaign, in which a select few reviewers get a cash prize and the chance to visit taco restaurants around the country, including this one.

Chris’ Ice Cream was ranked 68 on the list. According to their website, they serve traditional Mexican food and sweet treats.

The rankings were determined by ratings and recommendations from reviewers on Yelp.

Find the full list of taco spots here.