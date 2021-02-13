Wrong way driver on I-70 leads to fatal crash; alcohol believed to be a factor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed three people early Saturday morning.

According to police, prior to the collision a trooper located a Hyundai SUV, driven by 28-year-old Aaron Negash, stopped on the shoulder of I-70 facing the wrong direction.

The trooper, with emergency lights activated, stopped to check on the vehicle. When he approached the car, Negash started driving forward.

Despite the trooper yelling for him to stop, Negash drove eastbound into the westbound lanes of I-70. Negash then struck a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 34-year-old Jepthah Lian, head-on about a half mile from where the trooper first spotted his car.

According to police, when the trooper pulled up to the crash scene one vehicle was on fire and was put out with the trooper’s fire extinguisher. Despite life saving efforts, Negash, Lian and the passenger in Lian’s car were all pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Preliminary investigation leads officers to believe alcohol or impairment could be a factor in this crash, blood test results are pending.