Wrong-way driver collides with semi on I-94

A white Chrysler Town and Country involved in wrong-way accident on I-94 early Wednesday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Semi driver unharmed after sideswiping a vehicle that was traveling the wrong-way on eastbound I-94 near mile-marker 43 early Wednesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, at 1:45 a.m. the Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call about a minivan traveling the wrong-way. Shortly after the call, the vehicle was involved in a crash with a semi-tractor/trailer.

Officers arrived to the scene to find the minivan with severe sideswipe damage to the passenger side. The driver had already been transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City by paramedics.

The driver of the semi-tractor/trailer was identified as Amandeep Sandhu, 32, from Manitoba, Canada. He was unharmed and his vehicle and trailer were driveable following the crash.

Karl L. Cooks, 39, from Harvey, Ill. was identified as the driver of the minivan.

While at the hospital, Trooper Carlson observed that Cooks was displaying signs that he could be extremely intoxicated. A search warrant for Cooks’ blood was granted and results are currently pending.

Cooks was transported to the LaPorte County Jail without incident and is preliminarily charged with:

OWI-Endangerment ( Class A misdemeanor)

No Valid License ( Infraction)

Wrong way on a one way (infraction)

The Indiana State Police was assisting by Trooper J. Landowski, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department and Ace Autobody.