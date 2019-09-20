Worker struck by pickup truck on State Road 1

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A contractor was hit by a pickup truck Friday afternoon on State Road 1 near Bentonville.

Indiana State Police say Joshua Iverson, 41, was trimming grass along a guard rail on the west side of the road for White’s General Contracting. Police say he turned to cross to the other side of the road where other workers were trimming.

A southbound Ford F-150 was passing Iverson as he entered the roadway. Iverson was struck on his left by the right side of the truck and was knocked into the ditch. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear if a failure to yield played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.