Work starting on 13,000-acre solar farm in northern Indiana

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX, Ind. (AP) — An Israeli company is starting work to build a solar energy farm that’s planned to cover some 13,000 acres across two northern Indiana counties when completed.

Executives of Doral Renewables took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with state and local officials for the project that is estimated to cost $1.5 billion to build over the next few years.

The project, dubbed Mammoth Solar, will see solar panels erected in Starke and Pulaski counties, generating electricity that Doral will sell under a long-term agreement to Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power.

The solar farm’s first phase is expected become operational by mid-2023 and will produce enough electricity to power 75,000 households.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss