Work planned for International Circus Hall of Fame buildings

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Two original buildings will be restored at the International Circus Hall of Fame in northeastern Indiana. The Kokomo Tribune reports that a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society will be used to pay for work at the buildings in Peru.

The newspaper says the American Circus Corp. buildings were constructed on the grounds when it served as the winter quarters for some of the biggest circuses in the world.

A rotted roof on an original corn crib has to be replaced before it will be converted into a storage barn for circus wagons and other items. An old office building also will be rehabilitated with heating and air-conditioning to store and archive artifacts and documents.