SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) – Starting September 15, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios.

The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down.

In addition to abortions, Whole Woman’s Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds.

Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows the clinic to stay open, but they simply can’t.

“The other services they do not support an infrastructure to be able to stay open and to stay financially viable. So, we will have to close after that time,” said Sharon Lau, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

But until then, Lau says they will remain open and accepting patients.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, they have been busy.

“We are seeing patients and calls from Kentucky and Ohio. We’re also seeing calls with request for appointments from Illinois, and we think that’s because the demand in Illinois has gone up so much because all the states surrounding Illinois are having restrictions put in place,” said Lau.

Despite the additional requests, no one has been turned away. Expecting patients to have to travel long distances with several Midwest states banning abortion, the company is offering help.

“Whole Woman’s Health Alliance has implemented a way finder program where we are helping patients travel with logistics and financial support,” said Lau.

As the law stands now, only hospitals or hospital owned outpatient surgical centers can provide abortions.

But they are limited to only 20 weeks to save a mother’s life or fetal anomalies. They have up to 10 weeks for rape and incest victims, which has Lau concerned.

“Where patients have experienced a miscarriage or even topic pregnancy which are life threatening situations, were still turned away from emergency rooms because doctors are unclear about what the law says and what they’re allowed to do. So, this is really putting pregnant people’s lives in danger,” said Lau.

Indiana ranks third worst in the country for maternal mortality rate.

Lau says she’s concerned that will only get worse with Indiana’s new abortion law.