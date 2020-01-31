Live Now
Woman who pleaded guilty in deadly Elkhart crash sent back to jail

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty for her role in a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has been returned to jail after violating probation.

Forty-three-year-old Penelope Grosswiler pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for hiding evidence related to the August 2017 crash, in which a vehicle driven by her husband, Leonard Grosswiler, struck and killed a man and two children in Elkhart.

Penelope Grosswiler was sentenced to 2 ½ years, with six months suspended.

But The Elkhart Truth reports a judge returned Grosswiler to jail Thursday to serve her suspended time after she admitted testing positive for a prescription painkiller.

