CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Officers are looking for a woman that struck a child and kept driving Friday night in Connersville.

Police were dispatched on Nov. 17 at around 7 p.m. on a report of a child being struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of W 12th St.

According to the Connersville Police Department, the child was able to make it home and was transported to an area hospital by family. The child was treated and released with minor injuries.

Reportedly, the driver was female and had two small children in the backseat of her car. She left prior to officers’ arrival and and presented no contact information.

Photo of the suspect vehicle courtesy of the Connersville Police Department.

Detectives responded to the incident and were able to collect video footage from the area. They discovered that the woman hit the child from the front end and they believe damage to the bumper or hood of the car is possible. The car is also white in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Tudor at 765-825-2111.

