Woman shot while driving on interstate in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an interstate shooting that injured a woman early Saturday morning.

According to ISP, troopers were called to the area of I-70 and Keystone Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, in response to a person shot.

When they arrived, the female victim told police she was driving along I-70 when her vehicle was shot at and the bullet struck her in the upper leg.

Police said the woman drove off the interstate to contact 911. Her injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time, but detectives do not believe it was a random act, a news release said.

The investigation is still ongoing.