Woman pleads guilty to striking Indianapolis protesters

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis woman has pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness for driving her minivan into several people protesting the death of George Floyd last year.

Under a plea agreement, 69-year-old Diane Goebel must pay more than $2,600 in restitution to two people who were injured, plus $185 in court costs.

She also must perform 48 hours of community service and serve 361 days on probation.

She entered the plea Tuesday.

The incident occurred June 8 on Monument Circle during a demonstration over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Indianapolis police shooting deaths of Dreasjon Reed and McHale Rose.

