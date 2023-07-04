Betty J. Capps is missing out of Parke County, Indiana.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Betty J. Capps out of Mecca, which is west of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Thursday, June 29th, 2023.

Indiana State Police describe Capps as a white female who is 5’3, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also is said to have a tattoo of a butterfly on her right leg.

Capps is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Ford Focus with Indiana registration 190TPH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Department at 765-569-5413.