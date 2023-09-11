Photo of vehicle hit by tire on I-70 on September 11, 2023 provided by Indiana State Police.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A woman was killed after a wheel came off another vehicle and hit her windshield while driving on I-70 in Indianapolis Monday morning.

Photo of vehicle that lost wheel on I-70 provided by Indiana State Police.

An investigation by Indiana State Police determined that a wheel on a Nissan pickup traveling in the eastbound lanes came off the truck and bounced over the median wall into the westbound lanes where it hit the windshield going in that direction. The vehicle ran off the road, went down into a ditch, through a fence, before it finally came to rest about 25 feet from a home in a residential area.

When emergency crews arrived they found an unresponsive woman inside. They attempted life-saving measures, however the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene to recover the woman’s body. No other information was released.