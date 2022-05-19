PERU, Ind. (AP) — A woman convicted for her role in the 2018 slaying of a man found beaten to death with a pipe in a wooded area of northern Indiana has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.

A Miami County judge sentenced Brittany Morris of Jonesboro on Wednesday, suspending two years to supervised probation in 22-year-old Drake Smith’s May 2018 killing.

The Kokomo Tribune reports a jury convicted Morris this year on felony charges that included aiding, inducing or causing murder in connection with Smith’s death. Police said Morris and two fellow defendants went with Smith to a wooded area where Morris’ co-defendants beat Smith to death with a metal pipe.