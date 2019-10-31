Woman found dead with python wrapped around neck

Home in Oxford, Indiana where a woman was found dead with a python wrapped around her neck.

OXFORD, Ind. (WANE) An autopsy will determine the cause of death of a woman found in northwest Indiana Wednesday evening with an eight foot python wrapped around her neck.

According to Indiana State Police, a 911 call was received by Benton County Dispatch from a home in the town of Oxford indicating a woman was unresponsive with a reticulated python wrapped around her neck.

Medics arrived on the scene, but were unable to save the life of Laura Hurst, 36, of Battle Ground.

There were 140 snakes in the home, 20 of which police learned belonged to Hurst, who visited the place a couple times a week.

An autopsy will be performed Friday where an official cause of death is expected to be determined.