Woman found dead in South Bend motel, police searching for naked suspect

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in St. Joseph County are searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was found dead inside a motel room.

Officers are searching the area near the Rodeway Inn in South Bend. Police had received a call for a naked man shooting in the parking lot of the motel early Sunday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman dead in one of the rooms.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office tweeted this update:

Approximately 3:45am this morning, Officers were dispatched to a call of a black naked male shooting in the parking lot of Rodeway Inn. Upon arrival officers found a deceased female in one of the rooms. SWAT was called in and MCHU is on scene. Suspect still not found.

Police said the victim and potential suspect have not been identified at this time. SWAT was called in and helped officers search the more than 100 rooms at the motel.

The suspect is still at large. St. Joseph County Police said the man was last seen naked and running through the motel parking lot with a handgun.

