Woman flown to hospital after crash with freightliner truck in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman is recovering in an Indianapolis hospital after crashing with a freightliner truck in Jennings County Friday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 at Deer Creek Road (County Road 75 East) in Jennings County.

Police said the investigation shows a silver 2013 Ford, being driven by a 20-year-old from North Vernon, pulled into the path of a Freightliner pulling a box trailer, hitting the truck’s side.

The truck ended on the south side of the road from the impact, police said.

The woman driving the Ford was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. The truck driver was transported to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors, ISP added.