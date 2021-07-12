Woman dies after SUV leaves road, sinks in Indianapolis pond

by: The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman has died after the SUV she was driving left a roadway, crossed a ditch and sank in an Indianapolis pond.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday at a hospital after emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the water.

The vehicle went into the pond about 2:20 a.m. Bystanders helped pull a 38-year-old man who had been in the SUV up an embankment from the water.

He was later listed in good condition at a hospital. Firefighters estimated the pond to be up to 7 feet deep. The crash into the pond and the woman’s death are under investigation.

