Woman dies after passing out on Holiday World ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana later died at a hospital.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck says 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital. She was found unconscious earlier Friday when The Voyage roller coaster returned to a station.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports theme park officials wrote in a post on the park’s Facebook page that an inspection of the ride determined that it “operated as it was intended to.”