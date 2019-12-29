Woman dies after car rear-ends fire truck on I-70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman has died after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into the back of a fire truck that was responding to a car accident on Interstate 70.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, the Cloverdale Fire Department was on scene of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near the 38-mile marker in Putnam County.

According to Indiana State Police, fire department personnel positioned all emergency vehicles in the passing lane of I-70, with all emergency lights activated.

While on scene, a 2019 Tesla crashed into the back of a parked fire truck.

The vehicle was being driven by Derrick N. Monet, 25, of Arizona. He and his wife, Jenna N. Monet, 23, had to be extricated from the vehicle and were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Jenna Monet later died from her injuries.

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

No firefighters were injured in the crash, ISP said.

Investigators do not believe drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors in the crash.