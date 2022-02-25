PERU, Ind. (WANE) – They found the 18-year-old Maconaquah High School senior alone and alive in a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound but they could not save.

Now, the man they believe had been with her is facing felony charges in connection to her death.

Jeremiah Smith, 18, of Peru, is accused of shooting Hanna Cox and is being held in Miami County Jail on felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm.

Indiana State Police arrested Smith at his home, where investigators believe Cox had been visiting shortly before her death Thursday afternoon.

Troopers along with officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s and Maconaquah Police department’s responded to a reported shooting at about 3:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of of Capehart Street in Peru.

They found Cox inside the parked car. First responders tried life-saving measures but she died at the scene, according to a state police media release.

An investigation led to Smith’s nearby home, where they believe Cox had been visiting. Evidence revealed he was inside the car at the time Cox was shot, according to state police, but that evidence has not been released.

Maconaquah Schools acknowledged Cox’s death via Facebook and announced that counselors would be available at school Friday to help students who may be grieving.

Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling the Peru post at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.