Woman dead, 2 injured after train versus car crash

AUSTIN, Ind. (WANE) — A woman is dead and two people are seriously hurt after a train struck a vehicle in northern Scott County Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Indiana State Police was called to a crash on CR450 North, just west of U.S. 31.

The collision involved a northbound CSX train and a 2005 Nissan passenger car traveling westbound on Christie Road.

The driver of the Nissan, Stephanie R. Trabue, 22, of Scottsburg, died at the scene. Two passengers, a woman and a juvenile female, were airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital for possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Sunday morning, ISP units returned to the scene to continue their investigation and look for any additional information.

This crash is still under investigation.

Investigators will likely request and review any necessary toxicology reports, ISP said.

Units from the Indiana State Police were assisted by officers from the Austin Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and the Crothersville Police Department.