FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The woman convicted of hitting and killing three children and injuring another at a northern Indiana bus stop in 2018 was released from prison Wednesday.

Alyssa Shepherd was released from the Rockville Correctional Facility, about six months ahead of schedule.

The facility confirmed she was released to her family at around 6:45 a.m.

Shepherd had been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury in a deadly crash that killed 6-year-old twins Mason and Xxavier Ingle and their sister 9-year-old Alivia Stahl in Rochester, Indiana.

Siblings Xzavier & Mason Ingle, 6, Alivia Stahl, 9 (Photo provided by family via WGN)

A fourth child that was hurt, Maverik Lowe, had to undergo more than 20 surgeries.

The four children were crossing State Road 25 to get on the bus the morning of Oct. 30 when they were hit by Shepherd’s truck.

The bus had its lights activated and stop arm extended at the time of the crash. Shepherd told police she saw something with lights but didn’t recognize it was a school bus.

Shepherd was eligible to released in December of 2021, but a judge ruled against it.

She is expected to be put on home detention with GPS monitoring.

Her driver’s license is suspended until 2032.