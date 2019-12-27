Woman charged with neglecting son found in washing machine

A central Indiana woman who told police in August that she found her 5-year-old son injured inside a running washing machine now faces a child neglect charge.

Madison County prosecutors recently charged 30-year-old Heather Oliver of Elwood with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

Police were dispatched Aug. 16 to an Elwood hospital, where they met the boy’s father. Nurses told officers the child had been in and out of consciousness and had multiple bruises on his upper body.

Oliver later told officers that she found her son inside the running washing machine and pulled him out.

