Woman arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash also charged with violating no-travel order

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Chicago woman faces multiple charges including violating a no-travel order after leaving the scene of a crash and leading police on a chase Saturday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said Shannon L. Taylor, 47, from Chicago, drove off after being involved in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road (I-90) at the Lake Station Toll Plaza in Lake County.

Taylor was transported to the Lake County Jail where she is facing the following charges:

Possession of Heroin Prior Conviction- Level 5 Felony

Leaving the Scene of a Crash While Intoxicated- Class A Misd.

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a person (controlled substance)- Class A Misd.

Operating While Intoxicated (controlled substance)- Class C Misd.

Violation of No Travel Order- Class B Misd.

An off-duty firefighter witnessed the crash around 3 p.m. and called 911 stating that Taylor was attempting to leave the scene and that he would follow her, Indiana State Police said.

A trooper was later able to locate the fleeing vehicle, which he said was weaving between the middle and far right lane.

Trp. Logan Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but police said Taylor continued on for about a half mile before to coming to an abrupt stop. Trp. Hensley and the off duty firefighter were then able to place Taylor into custody.

A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search turned up six small bags with suspected heroin inside a magnetic key hider, ISP said.

Taylor also admitted to using a controlled substance approximately an hour and a half prior to the crash. She refused medical treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital where she consented to a blood draw, police added.