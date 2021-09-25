Woman accused of reaching for gun is killed by Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman on a porch was shot by four Indianapolis police officers Friday and killed. Police say she refused orders to not touch her gun.

The shooting occurred while police were towing a car that might have been involved in an earlier incident. The woman indicated that she had a gun when police tried to speak to her.

Officer Genae Cook says officers told her not to touch it but she reached for it and was shot. Cook says officers had approached “in a very casual manner.” The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Indianapolis Use of Force Review Board will review the incident.