With masks and testing, Notre Dame plans to reopen in August

University of Notre Dame officials say the school’s campus will reopen to students on Aug. 10, with social distancing, a mask requirement, testing and contact tracing.

Notre Dame president, the Rev. John Jenkins, said Monday the university will open to students two weeks earlier than originally scheduled. He says there won’t be a fall break and the semester will end before Thanksgiving. In announcing plans to reopen, the university did not address plans for athletics programs, including the football season.

The university says it consulted with experts on its faculty, and a team from the Cleveland Clinic before deciding to reopen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.