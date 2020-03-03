Winamac woman dies in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A Winamac woman has died in a two-vehicle crash according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

ISP said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 114 and Fulton County Road 1275 East.

According to the release, Denise Payne, 45, was driving northbound on C.R. 1275 East approaching a stop sign at S.R. 114. She stopped at the sign and then turned onto S.R. 114 into the path of an eastbound semi-tractor pulling a trailer. The semi-tractor, driven by Russell Feldman, 62, hit the driver-side door of Payne’s vehcile.

Emergency crews pronounced Payne dead at the scene. Feldman was uninjured.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be a factor in the crash.

Senior Trooper Todd Trottier was assisted at the crash scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Lutheran Hospital EMS, the Henry Township Fire Department, ISP Lieutenant Brad Weaver, ISP Sergeant Rick Brown, Trooper Doug Weaver, Trooper Dustin Rutledge, and Trooper Aaron Schaal.