Wildfire burns 20 acres in NW Indiana, sends smoke onto I-65

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — About 20 acres in Northwest Indiana burned after flames spread from an open burn pit into surrounding fields fields.

Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga says the fire Thursday afternoon took nearly two hours to be brought under control by firefighters from eight departments.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports no injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to any structures or vehicles, but it sent thick smoke into southbound lanes of Interstate 65.

Yerga said the fire was caused by a homeowner burning things in a backyard.