Widower of lawmaker gets 55 years for killing attorney

Indiana

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The husband of a late Indiana legislator has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a northwestern Indiana attorney.

William Landske, the 84-year-old widower of the late Republican state Sen. Sue Landske of Cedar Lake, learned his punishment Thursday after a jury convicted him of murder in the August 2018 death of 64-year-old T. Edward Page of Hobart.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Landske’s attorney, Scott King, defense attorney, asked for a 45-year sentence, the minimum under the guidelines. King said that up until the day Landske killed Page, he led a law-abiding life.

Authorities say Landske told police he shot Page because he was upset over unfinished tax work.

Page also had worked as Lake County public defender and served as a magistrate.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss