INDIANA (WANE) — Need a last-minute gift ahead of the holidays? Consider getting a Powerball Lottery ticket as Indiana ranks fourth most likely to win the lottery according to data from Powerball.

New research from gaming experts Hearts Land revealed that Indiana ranks among the luckiest US states based on previous winning statistics data from Powerball. According to data Indiana has 5.7 Powerball jackpot wins per 1,000,000 population. Indiana currently has 39 wins to date, compared to its estimated population of 6.7 million.

Indiana has a 356% higher winning average compared to the national average with the last jackpot being won in 2017, where the lucky ticket holder bagged $435 million.

Delaware is the luckiest state in the US with a total of 10 wins. Delaware has the highest rate compared to the population, at 10.1 wins per 1,000,000 people around 700% higher than the national average.

The gaming experts at Hearts Land say that the reason for this high average comes down to the attitude a state has towards Powerball. Powerball claims that the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million but with the number of players rising based on interest, it increases the number of tickets bought in a state.

It also may come down to more states having better luck. In Rhode Island’s case, Google data shows that it has the largest search interest but still ranks third on the list for win rate.

So the next time you’re thinking about saving the $2 on a Powerball ticket you may want to reconsider based on the state you’re buying in.