Whiting mayor to plead guilty to wire and tax fraud charges

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana mayor has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and filing a false income tax return.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said Thursday that 64-year-old Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura has entered into a plea agreement indicating his intent to plead guilty to both charges. His wife, Diane Stahura, also 64, has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement wherein she acknowledges the government has enough evidence to charge her with wire fraud.

Kirsch says Stahura used about $255,000 of campaign funds for personal use and expenditures such as gambling, credit card debt and financial support to an adult daughter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.