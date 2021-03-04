‘Where is my refund?’ Check now with tools from DOR

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – One of the most frequently asked questions the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) receives during individual income tax season is “Where is my refund?” The department announced Thursday that it is offering two easy ways for customers to check the status of their tax refund.

The quickest and easiest option is the online Refund Status Interactive Tool, the DOR said. Individuals can check their refund status 24/7 from any internet-connected device.

To access the Refund Status Tool go to DOR’s website at dor.in.gov and click on “Get Started” under the “Check the Status of Your Refund” button.

Customers can also call DOR’s automated refund phone line at 317-232-2240 and select option “3”.

To use these services, the DOR asks customers to have the following information ready:

Social Security number of the taxpayer

Exact amount of the refund

Tax year of the refund

DOR asks customers to keep the following in mind when waiting for their tax refund:

Allow at least two weeks of processing time for electronically submitted tax returns and four weeks for paper-filed tax returns.

Processing an individual tax return may take longer if there are incomplete forms, missing information or errors.

Customers who receive a letter from DOR should read and respond immediately to avoid or shorten processing delays.

After the tax refund is issued by the state auditor, customers should contact their bank directly, not DOR, for issues with direct deposit.

More information on checking the status of a state tax refund can be found on DOR’s website at https://www.in.gov/dor/.