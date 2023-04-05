INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Trout fishing season starts at the end of April, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is stocking nearly 50,000 trout around the state, including hundreds in Spy Run Creek.

Anglers in Fort Wayne can fish for rainbow trout at Franke Park, where 400 are being stocked in Spy Run Creek, DNR said.

Rainbow trout are being stocked in other waters around northeast Indiana leading up to opening day on April 29, when anglers can start fishing in streams. Fishing for trout in lakes is an option year-round.

Stocking continues in May for waters in LaGrange and Steuben counties, and more areas throughout the state.

Check the DNR website for specific locations. You can also purchase your 2023 fishing license and trout/salmon stamp on the website.