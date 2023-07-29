INDIANA (WANE) – Cocktails, anyone?

When you’re thirsty for something a little more fun than a beer, cocktails are the perfect substitute to bring flavor and presentation to life.

But what cocktail is the most popular in Indiana? Upgraded Points, an online information website, aimed to find out.

They started by compiling a list of the most popular cocktails around the country. Then, they looked at Google Trends data from the past 12 months to see which cocktail Americans searched for most.

You may be surprised to learn Indiana’s most popular cocktail is a tequila sunrise, according to Google Trends. No other state had the same choice of cocktail.

For those who don’t know, a tequila sunrise is typically made by combining tequila, orange juice, and grenadine syrup in a tall glass without mixing the ingredients to preserve each layer’s color.

Not every website agrees with the result. According to the American Bar Association, Indiana has an unofficial signature cocktail called the “Hoosier Heritage.” The drink is made by combining Knob Creek rye whiskey with maple syrup, lemon juice, and apple cider.

The cocktail was created and crowned the unofficial signature cocktail of the state in a 2015 contest held by the Indiana State Museum, according to the IndyStar.

