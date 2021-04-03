Full list of recalled March products and what you can do with them

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers who purchased consumer products that were recalled in March to take advantage of the remedies available to them.

In a statement released on Friday Rokita said, “Hoosiers, you do not have to put up with faulty products. If something you purchased was recently discovered to be defective, don’t wait to act. Find out what the company that made the product is offering as a solution and take advantage of it.”

According to Consumer Product Safety Commission these following items were recalled in March:

If you believe you purchased a recently recalled product, stop using it. Then, check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products) and follow the notice’s instructions. Generally, the instructions will include directions about where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.