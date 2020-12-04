Western Indiana standoff ends after more than a day

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana standoff at a hotel lasting more than 24 hours has ended peacefully with the surrender of the suspect.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department announced on Twitter that police took the man into custody around noon Friday. The standoff began around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at a Best Western hotel near the city of Brazil and Interstate 70. Terre Haute Police and the US Marshal Service attempted to serve a warrant. That is when police say someone fired a gunshot through the door.

The suspect released two hostages Thursday afternoon.