West Lafayette to offer free tampons, pads in city restrooms

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — West Lafayette will start supplying free feminine hygiene products in all city building restrooms, including men’s and gender-neutral restrooms.

The move comes after Purdue University began offering free menstrual care products in its campus bathrooms.

After the City Council approved a similar resolution, Mayor John Dennies said it was time the city started stocking feminine products in all restrooms of West Lafayette’s facilities. That includes the $31.5 million Wellness and Aquatic Center that’s scheduled to open early next year.

Two members of the City Council who sponsored the resolution said that if toilet paper is supplied, feminine products should be too.

