West Lafayette OKs tax incentives for Saab fighter jet plant

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Journal and Courier) — West Lafayette has approved tax incentives for Swedish manufacturer Saab’s plans to build a $37 million plant where it will make fuselages for a new U.S. Air Force training jet at Purdue University’s research and business district.

The Journal & Courier reports that the tax incentives approved Monday by the West Lafayette City Council come as construction of the plant is expected to start this month near the Purdue Airport.

Saab announced its plans in May 2019 to make fuselages for the next-generation Boeing T-X jet trainer at a plant at Purdue University’s Discovery Park District.

Saab expects to hire 200 workers for that plant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.