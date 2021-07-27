West Fork Whiskey breaks ground on 35,000 square-foot agritourism facility

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – The Indianapolis-based craft whiskey distillery West Fork Whiskey broke ground on the primary phase of its 35,000 square-foot agritourism facility in Westfield, Indiana on Tuesday.

The $10 million, 12 acre development will soon become one of the largest agritourism experiences in Indiana, according to its press release.

“It’s truly an exciting day for the state of Indiana and the city of Westfield as we break ground on West Fork Whiskey’s new facility,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Agritourism is a vital part of Indiana’s economy, contributing to a sector that provides more than $31 billion annually to our state, and it’s developments like this that continue making Indiana the best place to work, live, play and stay.”

This project was nearly a year in the making. The expansion features a 5,000 square-foot event space, retail store, a 4,000 square-foot restaurant with a cocktail lounge, a speakeasy, additional production and aging space.

The new family friendly facility will also offer interactive tours, tastings and other educational components.

“Grand Park sees more than 2.5 million visits a year,” said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. “West Fork offers a unique experience and opportunity for our residents and visitors. I am thrilled we will have this partnership in our community.”

The development is located on the northeast corner of 191st Street and Horton Road across from Grand Park Sports Campus.