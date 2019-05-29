Indiana

Weather service confirms 7 tornadoes hit Indiana on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least seven tornadoes touched down in Indiana during Monday's outbreak.

Survey crews determined that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down near Middletown in eastern Indiana's Henry County, while an EF-2 tornado damaged homes along a nearly 6-mile-long (9.6-kilometer-long) path from Pendleton and into the Huntsville area before dissipating on Anderson's south side. One person was slightly injured.

Crews also confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down near Macy in northern Indiana's Miami County and adjacent Fulton County.

Another EF-2 tornado touchdown was confirmed in northeastern Indiana's Grant County, while survey crews also determined that an EF-1 tornado had touched down in Blackford and Wells counties.

The weather service also confirmed an EF-0 tornado touchdown in the town of Dyer in northwestern Indiana.

