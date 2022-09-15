MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returned back to Allen County for the fifth time Thursday night.

Located at Spangler Farm in Monroeville, fans filled the field hours before the concert was set to kick off to tailgate. Jen Forman, a concert attendee and Luke Bryan fan said she arrived at 2:30 p.m. and was having a blast.

“I am excited, yes! I’m here with my girls and it’s my first concert, it’s great,” said Foreman.

Lindsey Hobson, another Luke Bryan fan said it was nice to enjoy herself with friends at an outside event without COVID being a main concern.

“We’re just out having fun and having a good time drinking not worried about germs or nothing, to be out and at a concert actually,” said Hobson.

The parking lot was filled with tents and crowds of people hanging out. There were games like cornhole, music, food and drinks. One particular group of fans set up an entire picnic featuring sandwiches, fruit, deserts, and hand picked flowers for decoration.

“I have to give the credit to my Mom,” said concert attendee Anne Razo, “We are somewhat veteran tailgaters, big Purdue fans, we’ve had season tickets so we have some experience with tailgating but this is her spread, all the way down to the centerpieces from her own garden.”

We caught up with an area farmer who also attended the concert. He said it was neat to use Spangler Farms as the concert venue, and that it comes with benefits.

“I think it’s just the wide open space, said Vernon Muhlenkamp, “Good for him for taking the time to do it, it’s a good deal.”

The Luke Bryan concert kicked off on Thursday, September 15th, at 6:30 p.m.