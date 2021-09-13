Water main replacement project coming to NW Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A private utility is launching a more than $24 million water main replacement project in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Monday that Indiana American Water plans to replace steel and cast-iron pipes in Gary that are older and have broken frequently.

About five miles of pipe dating back to the early 1900s are expected to be retired while 11 miles of new water mains will be installed.

Indiana American Water President Matt Prine says the utility knew investments were needed when the system was purchased more than two decades ago.

The investments are expected to improve the reliability of the utility’s distribution system and enhance system flows and firefighting capabilities across Lake and Porter counties.