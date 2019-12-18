Watchdog seeks suspension of Indiana AG Hill’s law license

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds a press conference in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

(AP) — Lawyers have made their final written arguments in the ethics case against Indiana’s attorney general, who is accused of groping women at a bar in 2018.

A watchdog, the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, is recommending a two-year suspension of Curtis Hill’s law license. That could put his career in jeopardy.

Hill denies that he groped the women. A former Indiana Supreme Court Justice is serving as the hearing officer and will file a report with the Supreme Court.

The court will have the final say on any sanction.