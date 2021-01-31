WATCH: Snow time-lapse in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A viewer, James M Ehle, submitted a 12-hour time lapse video to Report It of the snowfall from 9 p.m. Saturday night to 9 a.m. Sunday morning in Huntington.

Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk anticipates the snow to continue falling but easing up throughout the day.

An additional 1″-3″ of snow is expected to fall through Sunday night with a high of 33°F and winds ranging from 10-20 mph.

Check out Adam’s most current snow fall totals.

You can keep up with road conditions and travel advisories here. If you have any videos or pictures, you can submit them to Report It.

Thank you to James for the cool footage!