Watch Live at 7 p.m. – Candidates for Indiana Governor take part in second debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The second and final debate between the three candidates for governor will take place Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The debate between Republican incumbent Eric Holcomb, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater is being put on by the Indiana Debate Commission.

Due to COVID-19, the debate will be a virtual-style event, conducted in studio with no public viewing audience. As in the October 20 debate, candidates and moderator will be on site but in separate rooms.

The moderator for this debate is Nadia E. Brown, associate professor and University Faculty Scholar of Political Science and African American Studies at Purdue University. The questions for this debate were submitted by the public.