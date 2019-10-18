Watch: Funeral service for Indiana State Police Trooper Peter Stephan

Trooper Stephan is survived by his wife and six month-old daughter.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) Family, friends and the community are preparing to say their final goodbyes to Indiana State Police Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephen as he is laid to rest Friday afternoon in western Howard County.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and ISP Superintendent Doug Carter are expected to speak.

Trooper Peter Stephan was on his way to provide backup after another state trooper called for assistance at a crash near Americus Township at approximately 10:25 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary investigation shows Trooper Stephan was driving his 2018 Dodge Charger police car on Old State Road 25 North, just south of Stair Road, when he approached a curve. For an undetermined reason the vehicle drove off the east side of the road, rolling at least once and hit a utility pole.

EMS personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Trooper Stephan dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Trooper Stephan, of Lafayette, served with the Indiana State Police Department for four years. He leaves behind a wife and six month-old baby daughter.