Watch: Blasts bring down Evansville’s tallest building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of onlookers gathered in Evansville to watch as a series of blasts brought down an 18-story office tower that had been the southwest Indiana city’s tallest building for than a half-century.

Crowds watching from a safe distance in downtown Evansville cheered Sunday morning as a cloud of smoke enveloped the scene after a rapid series of blasts collapsed the 420 Main Building in less than a half-minute.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the office tower had housed Old National Bank’s headquarters from 1970 to 2004.

But after the bank moved out, the tower’s occupancy dropped, its condition deteriorated, and efforts to rehabilitate it failed.